Huawei leads patent registration for 5G networks surpassing Qualcomm and Ericsson

Even though it faces a series of problems as a result of the US sanctions, Huawei continues to invest heavily in research and development with respect to its telecommunications industry.

According to a report released this week, the Chinese giant has maintained its leadership in the segment, registering around 8,607 patents over the period January to October 2020.

Huawei is the clear leader in the registration of patents for new telecommunications networks. American Qualcomm comes in second, but holds 5,807 patents. Meanwhile, Oppo – another Chinese – is in third place with 5,353 patents.

When the numbers are sorted by country, the dispute between China and the United States is very fierce. IncoPat data confirms that the two hold a 32% share in the registration of new telecommunications patents.

This draw for the world’s two greatest leadership powers shows that there is a real race for 5G and even the future 6G. The third place is occupied by Japan, which has only 15% of participation. South Korea is even further away. The homeland of Samsung and LG only registered 7% of patents for new networks.

In addition to being a major player in isolated patent registration, Huawei has also stood out as the largest contributor to the 3GPP consortium. This organization develops telecommunications standards, the Chinese company ahead of Qualcomm and even Ericsson in the development of new technologies.

Huawei’s contributions cover a variety of 5G applications. The company lists how to use the network to build automated factories, remote medical surgeries, and even driving autonomous vehicles.