International

Finally! Flipboard begins to receive an update that brings Dark Mode

rej November 23, 2020

The Flipboard online news app is finally starting to receive the update that makes dark mode available for the app in the Android version, allowing this feature to be enjoyed within the program, in the same way as in other titles have allowed this for some time. .

This app is considered one of the most classic when it comes to the availability of major online newspapers, where artificial intelligence filters out specific topics that help the user find more information on specific categories.

It was recently that the app started receiving paid content, which allowed some partners, such as Variety, Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal, to benefit from this functionality.

However, focusing on the general public, Flipboard for Android update 4.2.59 has started releasing Dark Mode, which can be configured based on the preferences of the mobile operating system, or even manually in phone settings. app.

Something that can be negative for those who are used to other apps with a dark theme is the fact that the background of the app is completely black and this ends up negatively affecting the navigability as the Category dividers are virtually non-existent in some windows, an update could fix this problem.

rej

Related Articles

November 20, 2020
13

Business Jet Market Size 2020: By Manufacturers, Countries, Type And Application 2027 Textron Inc., Embraer, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation., Pilatus Aircraft

November 7, 2020
13

Phytogenic Feed Additives Market: Is Slated To Witness Tremendous Growth To 2020 – 2027 | Top Players- Cargill, Incorporated, Delacon Biotechnik GmbH, BIOMIN Holding GmbH

October 22, 2020
6

Cloud Computing in Tourism Market 2019 Business Scenario – AccorHotels, Adobe, Airbnb, Alphabet, Amazon, American Airlines (AA), Ellie Mae, Expedia,- Gatwick Airport, Hilton

October 14, 2020
22

Seasonal Candy Market 2020: Remarking Enormous Growth with Recent Trends |Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International, Godiva, etc.

Close