📰 Flexible robots awarded the GdR Robotics’ thesis award

Flexible and soft robots, which are highly valued for precision tasks and in surgery, require effective control of specific tools. Eulalie Coevoet, who now works for the Friedrich II University of Naples, has developed a system that simulates robots and their environment to get better use them.

Long considered machines made of steel, robots do in fact come in many forms and materials. This diversity brings new applications with it, but also restrictions. Eulalie Coevoet therefore tackled control by soft robots during their doctorate entitled "inverse model flexible robot based on optimization methods taking into account contacts", obtained in the laboratory of the research center in computer science, signal and automatic of Lille (CRIStAL – CNRS / University of Lille / École Centrale de Lille). His work has just been rewarded with the thesis award of the CNRS Robotics Research Group (GdR Robotics).

"Flexible robots have different applications than conventional devices," explains Eulalie Coevoet. The use of materials such as silicone contacts become safer through absorption of forces and impacts, which is of interest for all areas in which robots have to interact with their surroundings and with the environment and human: medicine, factories as well as handling of fragile objects such as fruit.

© Eulalie Coevoet



This flexibility and this ability to deform are very much in demand, but make controlling robots much more difficult. Instead of having a number (The concept of number in linguistics is dealt with in the article “Grammatical Number”.) Flexible and soft robots can represent a quantity precisely and with limited articulations (quantity is a generic term in metrology (number, quantity) ; Scalar, vector, number of objects or another way of naming the value of a …) infinite degree of freedom. Eulalie Coevoet therefore developed techniques to find the best ways to operate such a machine.

To this end, Eulalie Coevoet has developed models that simulate in real time the behavior and deformation of the robot (a robot is a mechatronic device (that combines mechanics, electronics and computers) that automatically performs both tasks, the …) environment and with the elements with which the machine interacts. The researcher formulates the problem as an optimization problem, a method that has proven to be particularly suitable for locomotion and grasping tasks.

Eulalie Coevoet’s career is original. She started with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics (mathematics is an area of ​​abstract knowledge based on logical reasoning about concepts such as numbers, numbers, structures and transformations. Mathematics …) and computer science. at the university (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its preservation and transmission (higher studies). In the United States at the time …) Claude Bernard (Claude Bernard, born on July 12, 1813 in Saint-Julien (Rhône) and died February 10, 1878 in Paris, is a French doctor and physiologist.) From Lyon, then Masters degree from the University of Lille (This page is dedicated to the University of Lille, which existed between 1896 and 1970. For pages on current universities, see …) in scientific computing (A scientist is a person who devotes himself to the study of a science or sciences and who devotes himself to the study of a domain with rigor and Methods …). His internship (An internship is usually a training, learning or development phase that lasts from a few days to several months in a suitable location 🙂 at the end of the year (A year is a unit of time that expresses the duration between two events of an event in the Connection with the earth revolution around the sun.) In the SHACRA team from Inria Lille – Nord (The north is a cardinal point compared to the south.) Europe (Europe is a terrestrial region that can be viewed as an independent continent, but also as. ..) made it possible for her to have decisive encounters.

“My thesis supervisor, Christian Duriez, has long encouraged me to do my doctorate, but I initially worked as an engineer for four years, explains Eulalie Coevoet. My position involved significant research and gave rise to several publications. Eventually it became necessary for me to collect and complete this work in a paper that I had received in a year and a half. “

After completing her thesis, Eulalie Coevoet received a postdoctoral fellowship at McGill University (McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, is one of the oldest universities in Canada). Montreal (Montreal is both an administrative region and a metropolis. Of Quebec[2]. This large Canadian agglomeration is an important center for trade, industry, culture, finance and international affairs …). A city (A city is an urban unit (a “human settlement” for the United Nations)), large and densely populated (whose apartments must be …) that it is still in, although now functioning remotely The Frederick II University of Naples deals with engineering (engineering refers to all functions that range from design and studies to being responsible for the construction and control of …) of robots specifically intended for surgery (surgery is a medical technique that consists of a physical intervention in the tissue, in particular through incision and suturing. A specialist …) “I was very happy about this doctorate, says Eulalie Coevoet. I am very proud of the results that the Community, especially since my methods are kept very general and for robots with a variety of actuators and geometries. “

© Eulalie Coevoet



Contact:

– Eulalie Coevoet – Research Engineer at the University of Naples Federico II – eulalie.coevoet on Gmail (Gmail is a free messaging service from Google. Messages received through a Gmail account can also be sent through an email client read (thanks to its compatibility with …). com

