The international consortium of the Human Proteome Project (HPP) has just published the first map of the human proteome with a coverage of more than 90% in the journal Nature Communications. This great advance is the achievement of a decade of continued efforts by the international community including production, data analysis and re-analysis of proteomics. These international works serve as the basis for diagnostic, prognostic and therapeutic applications and are the preamble to the development of medicine of precision.

In 2010, the Human Proteome Organization (HUPO; www.hupo.org) launched the Human Proteome Project (HPP) at its annual congress in Sydney (Australia). It is a project which aims to characterize the whole proteins that are encoded by the genome Human. In this context, each country has assumed a chromosome (chromosome 14 for France). This international effort of precise and large-scale characterization of proteins in different human organs, cells and biological fluids could not have achieved their goals without exchanging data between the "chromosome teams", the definition and the adoption of very strict guidelines in mass spectrometry and an environment Quality assurance.

In the last ten years the research teams involved in this project have been able to fall back on important HPP resources, namely the Human Protein Atlas (Sweden), PeptideAtlas and MassIVE (USA) and neXtProt (Switzerland). A very rigorous analysis and subsequent re-analysis of the data generated by the international proteomics community has made it possible to characterize more than 90% of the human proteome. Genes are a medium of information and as such have no biological function. On the other hand, they code for proteins that carry functions and play an essential role in physiology. The knowledge gained from the HPP is important to understand the role of the proteome in health and pathologies.

The French contribution (chromosome team 14) was particularly important in the characterization of almost 300 missing proteins from samples of human sperm. It includes the resources and expertise of the national proteomics infrastructure ProFi (Grenoble, Strasbourg, Toulouse) and the Protim platform (Rennes).

The mission of the Human Proteome Project is to re-analyze and integrate the proteome data produced by the community specialized in this field, using particularly rigorous procedures, in order to enable a better molecular understanding of dynamic nature of the proteome, including all of its physiological changes and its effects on pathological processes. This mission is in line with HUPO's motto "Translation of the code of life" and provides important information as genomics alone cannot offer. Completion of the Human Proteome Project will improve our understanding of molecular biology and human cell at the service the medicine of the future and the patients. This international work serves as the basis for diagnostic, prognostic and therapeutic applications and is the essential preamble for the development of precision medicine.

In parallel to this event and to illustrate the innovations and great advances made by the scientific community, HUPO has made a video major events in the field of proteomics. It is open to researchers and the general public (www.hupo.org/Proteomics-Timeline).

Illustration: Architecture From the Human Proteome Project.

at the. Two important complementary initiatives (C-HPP and B / D-HPP) involving many international teams based on four pillars of shared resources (antibodies, mass spectrometry (the term mass refers to two quantities tied to a body): One quantifies the inertia of the body (the inert mass) and the other the body’s contribution to the strength of …), databases and pathology).

b. The resources shared in the HPP pipeline allow the integration of the collected biological data, which is then processed, re-analyzed and presented every year (A year is a unit of time that expresses the duration between two events of an event that began with the revolution of the earth is connected to the sun.).

These data are accessible to the entire scientific community according to the FAIR data principle. Mass spectrometry data records are stored and given an identifier PXD and stored according to various PX standards (PRIDE, PeptideAtlas, MassIVE, Panorama, iProX, JPOST). The selection, extraction and renewed analysis of data by PeptideAtlas and MassIVE leads to information with high added value that is transferred to neXtProt. Next, neXtProt aggregates and integrates other biological data (Sanger sequencing, interaction Protein/protein, structural/crystallographic data) and the whole thing is regularly distributed to the scientific community via an annual reference version (example: neXtProt Release 17-01-2020).

© Adhikari et al.



A high stringency blueprint of the human proteome

Adhikari et al.,.

Nature Commmunications 16 Oct 2020. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-19045-9.

Laboratory:

Biology, Health and Technological Innovation (BIOSIT) – (CNRS / Inserm / University Rennes 1.)

2, Avenue By Professor Léon Bernard called campus Santé Villejean, 35043 Rennes cedex.

Contact:

– Charles Pineau – INSERM Research Director for Biology, Health and Technological Innovation – Charles.pineau@inserm.f

