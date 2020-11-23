Samsung Galaxy S21 Receives BIS Certification Indicating Imminent India Launch

The Galaxy S21 line is closer to being announced than expected in the market, since everything indicates that Samsung will advance the launch of new devices for January, thus further increasing competitiveness with manufacturers who will offer updated models in this same month.

Recently, the device went through the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification process, showing that the South Korean is already ready to deliver the new smartphones to the Indian market, which is one of the major strategic points of the business outside of Korea.

Something interesting that is indicated by the documentation is related to the presence of 5G support in India, something that had not been worked on in the previous version, as the technology was still going through a process of maturity on the Asian continent and the consolidation makes it possible to take advantage of this new technology out there without a headache.

The model registered in the BIS was the SM-G991B, which is the Galaxy S21, but there is still no information in the body regarding the S21 Plus and S21 Ultra devices, which is expected to arrive in the coming days, allowing the local audience to receive everything. the versions immediately after the announcement.

Recall that the Galaxy S21 can count on a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen in FullHD + resolution, in addition to a frequency of 120 Hz. In autonomy, the battery of the device can have 4000 mAh with fast charging technology at 25W. For the cameras, three lenses are expected, two of which are 12 and one 64 megapixel, and the estimated price in India is around Rs 60,000 (~ R $ 4,359).