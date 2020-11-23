Google Assistant starts making scheduled actions available

It’s not big news for the public that Google is making efforts to make the Assistant system even better, either in terms of usability or overall functionality. With that, the Mountain View giant ended up carrying out the actions announced scheduled during CES 2020, which aims to make routine actions more effective.

However, it looks like this feature is already in use in the app, as a user shared on the Reddit forum some commands that can be done to turn on / off smart home lights at user defined times. himself.

Some specific commands may already be programmed into the app, such as: “Ok Google, call [nome do dispositivo] at 10 am ”,“ Ok Google, hang up [nome do dispositivo] at 5 “,” Ok Google, call [nome do dispositivo] for 15 minutes ”,“ Ok Google, call [nome do dispositivo] 10am tomorrow “or” Ok Google, hang up [nome do dispositivo] Wednesday”.

While it is possible to perform several new actions, Google has made it very clear in the resource documentation that the calendar can only be done up to 7 days in advance, making calendars longer than this. impossible period.

However, among the options of the actions, it is possible to be very precise when recording what needs to be done, being able to detail the date and time of the scheduled command. To remove a program you must ask the following: “Ok Google, cancel my scheduled actions” or “Hey Google, remove my program from [nome do dispositivo]”