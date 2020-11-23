Longer partial lockdown: these measures could be decided on Wednesday

Berlin (dpa) – Given the still high number of corona infections, an extension of the partial lockdown in December is foreseeable. The federal states led by the Union also want to extend the applicable measures from November to December 20, as shown in a document made available to the DPA.

A continuation up to this date also provides for a draft resolution already known to the presidency of the Prime Minister’s Conference, currently held by the mayor of Berlin Michael Müller (SPD). As a result, there should be further extensions if the infection situation does not subside.

The Berlin proposal foresees significant contact restrictions until mid-January, with an easing for the Christmas holidays. It is also envisaged that countries with a low number of infections may relax measures prematurely. According to information from the German press agency, a Länder switching conference is scheduled for Monday. Ahead of further consultations with the federal government, they want to agree on how to proceed Wednesday in the corona pandemic. Müller’s proposals are coordinated between the SPD countries according to information from the dpa.

Müller said in the ZDF “heute newspaper”, without going into details, that there was now a proposal which was much longer than the previous one. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) told the Germany news channel (RND / Monday) that Wednesday’s cycle should “give the best possible perspective for the period until the end of the year.”

Over the weekend, state and federal level politicians had prepared citizens for an extension of contact restrictions initially applicable until the end of November. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) said in the ARD’s “Berlin report” that there was no reason to give the green light. Therefore, the lockdown needs to be extended and in some places – especially in hotspots – deepened.

Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Manuela Schwesig told Deutschlandfunk on Monday that the numbers were moderate, but remained high. “And this is why, in the opinion of many countries, the November closure must continue, especially in areas at risk.” She also called for the possibility of relieving areas that clearly and permanently have less than 50 new infections in a week per 100,000 population.

The proposals of the presidency of the Prime Minister’s Conference, which are presented to Berliner Morgenpost, the business magazine “Business Insider” and the German Press Agency, include:

CONTACT RESTRICTIONS: Citizens are encouraged to avoid unnecessary contact and, if possible, to stay at home. In order to avoid further contact, employers are advised to allow the home office without paperwork. The measures applicable for November will be extended throughout the national territory until December 20.

Countries with fewer than 35 new infections per 100,000 population within seven days and showing a downward trend for that value should be able to deviate from it by December 20. If there is no downward trend nationwide by that date, measures should be extended by 14 days each until this target is met. The position of the countries of the Union differs slightly: they want to allow countries to relax with less than 50 new infections per week. A continuation of the fencing is expected to be discussed on December 15.

PRIVATE MEETINGS: From December 1 to January 17, the Berlin motion for a resolution provides for significant new contact restrictions to reduce infections in the medium term. For example, private meetings with friends, relatives and acquaintances should be limited to one’s own household and one other household, but in any case to a maximum of five people. Children up to 14 years old should be exempt from this rule.

CHRISTMAS: There are still brackets in the draft proposals for Christmas, the content of which has not yet been discussed. According to the MPK presidency, the maximum number of people for internal and external gatherings from December 21 to 27 – that is, during the Christmas period – should be extended to include a household’s meetings with members non-household family or non-household members up to a maximum of five people. Alternatively, it is planned to extend this period from December 21 to January 3 and set the restriction at a maximum of ten people. Children up to 14 years old should be excluded.

With this settlement, “Christmas should also be possible in this special year as a celebration with families and friends, albeit on a smaller scale,” the project says. If possible, quarantine at home for several days if possible before and after the holidays. However, this rule is only formulated on appeal.

DIVINE SERVICES: Federal and state governments should seek talks with religious communities in order to reach, where possible, arrangements for religious services and other religious gatherings. Once again the objective: to reduce contact. Religious gatherings having the character of large-scale events should be avoided.

NEW YEAR: Selling, buying and lighting fireworks should be banned, according to Müller newspaper. It is about relieving emergency and auxiliary personnel and keeping the capacities of the health system free. The countries of the Union only want to ban fireworks in high-traffic areas and also only recommend an exemption.

MOUTH AND NOSE COVER: There should be a requirement to wear a nose cover for the mouth and nose in public transport as well as in closed rooms accessible to the public or visitors or customers. Protection of the mouth and nose should therefore also be prescribed in open spaces where people are in confined spaces. These places should be determined by the competent authorities. A face mask should also be worn at workplaces and factories – this should not apply at the respective workplace if a distance of 1.5 meters from another person can be maintained.

UNIVERSITIES AND UNIVERSITIES: You basically need to switch to digital education. There should only be exceptions for lab work, internships and exams.

SCHOOLS: In the future, seventh grade students should also wear masks in class. This should apply to school pupils and vocational school pupils in areas with significantly more than 50 new infections per 100,000 population in seven days – which is currently the case in many places. Schools without a corona case can be excluded.

A testing strategy is also proposed for schools: if a corona case occurs in a classroom, it must be quarantined for five days with the teachers concerned. On the fifth day there should be a quick test for everyone. If the result is negative, the class can return to school. “In order to be able to apply this effective testing strategy at all levels, the federal government (via the federal states) will provide additional capacity for antigen testing,” the document said.

The design of other measures, such as dual education, is left to the federal states. School trips and international exchanges must remain prohibited. It is recommended to stagger the start of lessons in order to balance school traffic.

ECONOMY, CULTURE, TRAVEL INDUSTRY, SOLO EMPLOYEES: State aid to the companies concerned will also be extended until December 20. According to the document, these are essential for businesses and employees and an important element for the high level of acceptance of the necessary protective measures among citizens. The expenditure for this support in November is estimated at 15 billion euros.

It is also proposed that measures to support sectors that will continue to face “considerable restrictions” for the foreseeable future over the next few months be extended until mid-2021. The cultural and event industries, the self-employed and the travel industry are mentioned.

RETURNERS: The project suggests that the home quarantine for travelers and contact persons should be set at ten days as a rule – from the day of entry or the last day of contact.

LEGAL HEALTH INSURANCE: According to the draft, federal states want to ask the federal government what a tax-funded stabilization of mandatory health insurance contributions might look like so that the costs of the pandemic in the health care system don’t look like do not have to be unilaterally written off by those who benefit from statutory health insurance. A solidarity supplement is mentioned as a possibility.

FDP boss Christian Lindner, who had previously expressed criticism of the current corona measures, does not believe in the lockdown strategy. “I think this strategy is not working. Even if we open at Christmas or after Christmas or January: as long as there is no vaccine and we do not have a population with a high level of resistance, the next third wave threatens, ”Lindner said in the political speech “Bild” “The right questions”. He hopes it will be possible to “speak of a national effort” on Wednesday. It’s about protecting the real groups at risk. What is also needed is an open perspective with a clear set of rules that restaurants and others must follow when it comes to hygiene.