Banco do Brasil launches the use of PIX in its bot for WhatsApp

Officially launched last week, the new PIX is now available to customers of all Brazilian banks. The novelty allows the transfer of values, payments and other transactions instantly and without charging fees.

Taking advantage of the good reception from the public, Banco do Brasil became the first financial institution in the country to release the use of PIX by WhatsApp. The novelty was announced this week and works relatively simply.

The user just has to call Banco do Brasil on WhatsApp (61 4004-0001), register their account and write the word PIX. After that, the messenger should display a menu with options to pay, receive or register a PIX key.

The bot used by Banco do Brasil was announced last year and is already performing a series of other operations. If the user has already registered with PIX, using the tool on WhatsApp is even easier:

In case of payment, the virtual assistant must ask the recipient for the PIX key and the amount. The bank must provide the name and institution of destination to confirm the transaction. If all is well, just answer “yes” to receive a secure link where you will need to enter the password. After this step, the receipt is displayed on the messenger and can be shared.

If the user wishes to receive, it suffices to choose the option in the menu and to indicate the reception key, the value and the description. Thus, WhatsApp must display a QR Code to share with the payer. It should be remembered that Banco do Brasil is a partner of the WhatsApp payment system, which has not yet been released by the Central Bank.