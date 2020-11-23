Snapdragon 870 ?! Qualcomm chip leaks at 3.2 GHz frequency

It’s not news that Qualcomm is already set to launch the Snapdragon 875 platform at the Tech Summit 2020 event, allowing the mobile market to start preparing the devices that will come with the giant’s new chip. technology, allowing the public to invest in flagship models fully updated in hardware.

However, recently there has been a leak in which it is specified that the company can announce another model in the high-end category, inserting a new version with a differentiated nomenclature, and the main highlight being the fact that ‘it has a frequency of 3.2 GHz.

This information is based on a leak shared on Chinese social network Weibo, where a known leak, called Digital Chat Station, said the company could launch this new processor with the name Snapdragon 870, allowing the public to receive yet another version. high performance.

Despite this rumor about the possible frequency to be adopted by the company, there is still no information on the architecture on which this platform could be built, since the Snapdragon 875 will come in 5 nm, which will make it the first direct competitor of the Bionic A14 to be available for Android smartphones.

However, the US giant may choose to keep the Snapdragon 870 at 7nm so as not to create some sort of commercial self-sabotage with the two chipsets. We do not know much about the possible launch of the SD 870, or even the marketing strategy, so we will have to wait for the possible launch to have more information.