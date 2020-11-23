‘Too calm, too good’: Cologne coach asks a question of character

Cologne (dpa) – After the fatal triple record, Cologne coach Markus Gisdol asked the character question.

“We are way too calm and too good. I don’t like it, “said the FC coach after the 1: 2 (1: 1) against Union Berlin and the crash in a relegation zone:” The other teams are encouraging each other, fighting more . I have to hold my team accountable. “

For Gisdol it was a clear break in style, after all the coach has always been in front of his team and justified failures mainly with a lack of self-confidence and a lack of installation. The 51-year-old did not voice the criticism when asked, but made it known publicly himself. “We must not lose our mind and we must remain clear,” said Gisdol: “But we must speak hard internally.”

The long-awaited return of captain and “undisputed leader” Jonas Hector after a two-month injury break will not solve the problem on its own. On Sunday, Hector spoke with the team in the locker room before the game and at half-time. The effect did not materialize.

And so the FC set three negative records in one game. Cologne are winless in 18 games, haven’t conceded 19 consecutive goals and have been waiting for a home win for ten games. With the first two summits, the current squad will likely become the sole record holder next Saturday when FC have to compete at Borussia Dortmund.

In the fight to stay in the league, four things are giving hope right now. They are called: Schalke, Bielefeld, Mainz and Freiburg. The weakness of the competition and the snail race in the table basement are currently the biggest encouragement for FC, who oddly would have been in 15th place after an eight-day game without a win in the event of a draw against Union . Now Cologne are in a direct relegation zone for the first time this season.

“This extraordinary situation that we have is reflected in the image of the painting. And in the fact that several clubs are grappling with major problems, “said Gisdol of the Corona period:” You have to face this situation, then you have a chance to make it right. “

Timo Horn, who was the first Bundesliga goalkeeper to save a Max Kruse penalty on the 17th attempt but had to accept the decisive goal in the sidelines, also gives hope that “there are some teams that we can overtake with a victory. . We know we can struggle to get out, ”Horn said:“ If we don’t believe in ourselves, who will? But the belief in their own ranks is at least disappearing. “If we don’t correct the mistakes we won’t win a single game this year,” center-back Rafael Czichos said.

Gisdol wants to fight against gloom and gloom. “If you know from the start that the whole season will be a struggle for survival, setbacks shouldn’t bring you to despair,” he said. But the sound is even rougher.