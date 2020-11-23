Oppo Find X3 has new camera system and other specs rumored to be revealed

As it prepares to present to the world its first mobile phone with an “expandable” screen, the Chinese Oppo is also planning to update its high-end smartphones. Recently we got access to the first details of the alleged Oppo Find X3.

Now, new leaks from the social network Weibo bring more information about the device. According to sources that have access to the Chinese plans, the Oppo Find X3 should hit the market with a screen with a resolution of up to 3K.

In addition, the manufacturer would also prepare this display to support content with “high refresh rates” like 144Hz or even higher.

As we are talking about a high-end smartphone that will not be presented until the first quarter of 2021, the Oppo Find X3 is expected to be announced with a Snapdragon 875 processor. For those who do not remember, the presentation of the chipset should take place next week.

Another important novelty of the Oppo Find X3 is the presence of improved technology for the rear cameras. Rumors indicate that the company has tested a new dual-camera main system using a custom Sony IMX7xx sensor. However, other information on the mechanism has not yet been revealed.

Finally, the Find X3 is expected to hit the market with 65W fast charging technology. Of course, there are also chances for the company to surprise with the 125W option, announced a few months ago.

For now, Oppo itself remains silent on the rumors surrounding the Find X3 line. Even so, the season of rumors and leaks is officially on. So, new details about the devices should emerge later this year.

The Oppo Find X2 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival.