Mac with M1 processor, Windows 10 can work according to Apple

Since Apple’s announcement of the new ARM processor for Mac, the M1, the list of developers who offer support has grown. The first devices equipped with this chip can also be purchased.

This version is important as it marks a turning point for the Apple brand. It also updates the entire Mac software ecosystem.

This decision to invest heavily in ARMs comes as no surprise. This technology has important advantages for the future. Microsoft is another giant that has recognized these benefits. This probably explains the evolution of Windows 10 ARM Cut for devices with such an architecture. The approach is to offer a balance between performance and autonomy.

Windows 10 and the Apple M1 processor.

When it comes to devices based on Apple’s M1 processor, Windows 10 ARM should run without major issues. At least that’s what Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, says. In a recent interview, he indicates that Microsoft can choose to do this.

“We have the core technologies with which Microsoft can run the ARM version of Windows 10, which of course also supports x86 apps. But it’s a decision Microsoft has to make […] Macs are certainly very capable of this. “

When asked whether this step will be taken, it is difficult to answer at the moment. For some, this is highly unlikely, but the Windows and Mac worlds won’t stay separate. With the CrossOver software, Windows applications can, for example, already run on Apple devices that are equipped with a processor.