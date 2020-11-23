You can now watch the Shawn Mendes documentary on Netflix

You can now watch the Shawn Mendes documentary on Netflix

“Shawn Mendes: In Wonder” debuted Monday on the streaming platform.

It’s called “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder” and it’s a documentary that immerses you in the world of Shawn Mendes, a Portuguese descendant singer born and raised in Canada. It debuted this Monday, November 23 on Netflix.

It lasts 1h23 and promises to offer an intimate portrait of this music star. The crew that shot the film accompanied Shawn Mendes on a world tour, capturing behind-the-scenes moments and thoughts for the 22-year-old singer, whether it be on fame, relationships or his future in music.

Parts of his rehearsals have been recorded, times when he’s trying to compose a new song or even a duet with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, who is another star in the industry. At the same time, it serves to anticipate Mendes’ new album, “Wonder”, which will be released on December 4th. The documentary was directed by Grant Singer.