The mayor will be fired after the deadlock of the second round of the elections

As it was a close result in the first ballot, the two mayoral candidates from the small town of Ahnatal had to go to the second round. Both obtained exactly 2,106 votes. Now, an unusual procedure should guarantee the decision.

Ahnatal (dpa) – After a deadlock in a second round of elections in Ahnatal in northern Hesse, the lot is expected to decide the new mayor. In the community of 8,100, incumbent Michael Aufenanger (CDU) and challenger Stephan Hänes (SPD) got exactly half of the votes with 2,106 each. If the electoral committee confirms the result on Tuesday, a draw will be made at the same meeting, Election official Dieter Semdner said on Monday. Various media had already reported on the subject.

It is still unclear exactly how the draw will take place. “I’m checking this out,” Semdner said. The draw is given by the municipal code of Hesse. It says: “When determining the candidates for the second round of the elections and the second round, if the number of valid votes is the same, the drawing of lots by the election official at the meeting of the electoral committee will decide. ” There is no information on the exact procedure.

In the first round of voting in early November, the result was close. Aufenanger had obtained 46.68 percent of the vote, Hänes 45.10. A candidate for the Greens was far behind. Because none of the opponents came above 50 percent, there was a second round.