Xiaomi files a patent for a foldable mobile phone with a pop-up front camera

Despite constant leaks and rumors, Xiaomi has yet to enter the foldable smartphone market. Currently, the segment is dominated by South Korean Samsung, and Huawei and Motorola have also announced their options in this category.

As much as it is “delayed”, Xiaomi continues to issue a series of patents involving foldable cell phones. Recently we saw that the company could end up following the format established by Samsung, adapting only a few design details.

Now, a new Chinese manufacturer record has been discovered by the folks at LetsGoDigital. It is a foldable cell phone with a retractable front camera. See below in the GIF:

The patent for the above image was filed in September this year and also follows the Samsung foldable smartphone format, i.e. it looks a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Thus, the device folds inward and has a smaller outer screen. .

Other details in the images include three rear cameras aligned vertically, with the pop-up mechanism located in the corner to allow use with the cellphone open or closed. Check out all the details below:

Unfortunately, we are still talking about a patent. Thus, we have no technical specifications or other details on the rendering device.

Even so, it looks like Xiaomi really wants to enter the foldable smartphone market. The only detail that remains unclear is when it should happen.

Looking forward to Xiaomi’s first foldable cell phone? Do you think the company should really follow this format? Let us know your expectations and opinions here in the comments.