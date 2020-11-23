Rumor has it that iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, and SE 2016 may stop receiving updates after iOS 14

Apple is known as one of the manufacturers who provide the most support to users, providing various system updates for devices with more than 5 years on the market, allowing the choice of upgrade not to be directly related to lack of updates, like many Android users.

However, with the implementation of differentiated features that limit older devices, rumors are starting to point to the possibility that the brand will stop supporting the latest iOS in some models with a longer lifespan on the market, the crippling in iOS 14..

In this case, a rumor raised by the Israeli site The Verifier indicates that the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus and SE 2016 phones will not receive iOS 15, a system that is expected to launch with a focus on the iPhone 13 line, which already has possible leaks circulating on the Internet. , even if it is far from being announced.

As always, the manufacturer is expected to make the first beta releases available to developers right after the WWDC21 event, which is expected to be held again in previous years, as in 2020 the company was expected to change the event schedule to broadcast. broadcast in online format. , due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19, which makes the agglomerations of previous years impossible.

Another point to note in this rumor regarding system updates concerns the chip used by Apple at the time of the launch of these iPhones, namely the SoC A9. Given this hardware issue, devices with similar chipsets, such as the fifth generation iPad and the first iPad Pro, may also be excluded from this update list.

But, it is too early to draw conclusions, so we will have to wait for more leaks, or even an official position from Apple, to know whether this information will be confirmed or not. However, based on models removed from previous lists, this rumor could come true.