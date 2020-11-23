Thioune: HSV is more of a challenge than a threat

Hamburg (dpa) – Coach Daniel Thioune wants to keep his cool even after Hamburger SV’s first defeat of the season in the 2nd Bundesliga.

“We have to assess the big picture and can face defeat. The eight (previous) games have shown that we can do better, ”the 46-year-old said on NDR television’s“ Sportclub ”. Hours earlier HSV had suffered a deserved 1: 3 (0: 1) against VfL Bochum in the Volksparkstadion.

He went from his championship rival VfL Osnabrück to HSV “out of conviction”, and he wants to continue the upheaval in the Hanseatic city as planned.

Thioune doesn’t want to overestimate that after five wins in the first five games of the season with three games without a trio, he doesn’t feel too much pressure. “I see HSV more as an opportunity for me and less as a risk, I see it as a challenge and less as a threat,” Thioune said. “And I am fortunate to work with people on a daily basis who want to walk with me.”