Huawei has fallen! Xiaomi takes second place among the most popular brands in Europe

It is not news that Xiaomi has adopted increasingly assertive market tactics around the world, which has caused the Chinese manufacturer to gain more and more popularity and space to open stores in order to acquire the public that has not yet done so. buying through e-commerce is extensive.

These strategies are starting to positively reflect the popularity of the brand in the market, primarily in Europe, where the company has just been named the second most esteemed manufacturer on the continent, just behind Samsung, which has much more time and base. users.

With this growth in such a short time to operate in the mobile market, Xiaomi managed to overtake the other Chinese Huawei, which ended up losing space after the conflicts experienced with the United States, which ended up directly influencing the experience of using the brand’s mobile phones, which they lost. access to Google’s application platform, the Play Store, as well as to any application developed by the American giant.

This information is based on data shared by Strategy Analytics, which showed the manufacturer’s growth in UK, France, Spain and Italy, for example, Xiaomi managed to outperform Huawei without difficulty which is very important for the history of the manufacturer, already in 2019 this representation was in a share of up to 2% in these countries, and now it even manages to be above Samsung in Spain.

In Italy, Xiaomi manages to maintain a 19% market share, a percentage that represents for the company an increase of 122% compared to what was recorded in the previous quarter. The analyst also clarified that the brand had succeeded in establishing three cellphones among the most popular models of this period of 2020, something similar to what happened in the United Kingdom and France, but in Germany there are clear signs of a rise, which can happen. positive way for the market in 2021.