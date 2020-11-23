Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with an S Pen and can launch sooner than expected

Another detail confirmed by these Samsung employees is that the new premium foldable is expected to hit the market with S Pen support.

Unlike the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which will only support a stylus that will be sold separately, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a dedicated slot for the S Pen on its body. The idea is to follow the format of the Galaxy Note line and that could end up causing Samsung to stop launching devices in this family in 2021.

With the end of the S Pen exclusivity in the Galaxy Note series, there’s not much left for the devices as they have to lose their identity by sharing the pen with other lines. So far, Samsung has not officially commented on the matter.

Therefore, we recommend that everything always be seen as just a market rumor. Out of curiosity, market sources indicate that the Galazy Z Fold 3 should also come out of the box with a front camera under the display. Therefore, expectations are high for the new folding.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival.