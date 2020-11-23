Microsoft Word gets new dark mode in desktop interface test

While testing new useful tools in the web version, Microsoft is also looking at user feedback. Therefore, the Redmond giant could be on the verge of launching a new dark mode in Word for Windows 10.

The novelty was discovered by Insider flobo09, who posted a screenshot on Twitter. According to the user, there are still some inconsistencies with the design of Windows 10 itself.

Even so, it is already possible to enable dark mode in Word’s settings and even use it normally. Indeed, the novelty is at an advanced stage of development. Find out what the Word experience should be like:

As much as Word has a dark mode today, it is still very limited and is only enabled in certain parts of the system. Therefore, Microsoft’s idea is to bring the resource into all areas of office software and meet the desire of the public.

Word’s new dark mode will be applied to menus, document text box, and other details in the software.

For now, the new functionality is limited to a few beta users. In addition, other tools like Excel and PowerPoint have not yet been adapted by Microsoft. Thus, we point out that the company may take a little longer to publish the novelty in the stable channel of the Office package.

Either way, this may be one of the big news for the 2021 version, which is in development and can count on a new business format to eliminate the payment of monthly fees.