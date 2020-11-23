CD Projekt RED has just updated its PC hardware recommendations for “Cyberpunk 2077”. We have seven different profiles to accommodate different experiences.

These recommendations are divided into two parts. On the one hand, we have four profiles for 1080p to 2160p without ray tracing and three profiles for 1080p to 2160p with ray tracing.

The absolute minimum to ensure Full HD with graphics options on LOW is based on a Core i5-3570K processor from Intel or an AMD FX-8310 chip with 8 GB of RAM. The graphics card must be a GeForce GTX 780 or a Radeon RX 470, which is equipped with 3 GB VRAM. Switching to high graphics options requires a Core i7-4790 or Rysen 3 3200G and 12 GB of RAM. The graphics card also needs to be further developed with a GeFore GTX 1060 6 GB or a GeForce GTX 1660 Super.

The most muscular profile without ray tracing requires a Core i7-4790 or a Ryzen 5 3600, 16 GB RAM and a GeForce RTX 2080S / RTX 3070 graphics card or a Radeon RX 6800 XT with 8 GB VRAM.

Cyberpunk 2077 and ray tracing, not a Radeon RX 6000 series

If you want to use ray tracing (RT), the performance requirements are more muscular. GeForce RTX 2060, RTX 3070 and 3080 are required for the 1080p (RT Medium), 1440p (RT Ultra) and 2160p (RT Ultra) profiles. For the processor part a Core i7-4790 (Ryzen 3 3200G) or a Core i7-6700 (Ryzen 5 3600) is required. In all three cases, 16 GB of RAM is required.

Regardless of the profile, 70 GB of storage is required, especially an SSD. It’s interesting to note that AMD’s latest Radeon RX 6800 series are missing from the ray tracing profiles.