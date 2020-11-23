Report: Children killed or injured every day in Afghanistan

According to the humanitarian organization Save the Children, more than 26,000 children and young people have been affected by the conflict in Afghanistan over the past 15 years.

Kabul (dpa) – In Afghanistan, an average of nearly five children and young people have been killed or injured every day in recent years.

A total of 26,025 children under the age of 18 were victims of the conflict in the country between 2005 and 2019, the humanitarian organization Save the Children announced on Monday.

In Afghanistan, Taliban Islamist militants are fighting the government backed by the West. Other terrorist organizations such as the so-called Islamic State (IS) are also active in the country and carry out regular attacks. The bombs hidden by the side of the road represent a particular danger to civilians. In addition to targeted killings, people in rural areas are often caught in the crossfire.

According to Save the Children, nearly one in five children worldwide grows up in the immediate vicinity of armed conflict. 426 million under the age of 18 lived in conflict zones in 2019, according to a report released on Friday.

Terrorist attacks on an educational center and university in the Afghan capital Kabul in October and November killed at least 50 young people, most of them. Dozens more were injured.