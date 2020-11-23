OnePlus 9 Pro: possible renderings indicate the phone will have three rear cameras

While the year is not yet over, OnePlus already appears to be operating at full capacity in the next generation. And with that, even more information is starting to emerge on both the OnePlus 9 model and the 9 Pro, which are expected to be announced together and give the public slightly different setups.

Recently, a render of the higher end model was leaked, showing visual information similar to the smaller version and with details that can make the choice more precise for those who wish to have a tactile experience before making the acquisition. .

The images leaked by the famous OneLeaks speculator show visual details of the front and back of the product, which ultimately isn’t much different from what we’ve seen in OnePlus 9 previously. According to him, the device will have a 6.7-inch screen and a hole in the left part to house the only front camera.

Also regarding the screen, the product may come with a more curved display format, which can improve the seaworthiness, as well as even greater front-end use. The multitasking and power buttons are on the right side, while the volume controls are on the left.

On the back, in addition to the normal version, it also has a module with three sensors, but it is not yet known what the resolution of the larger lenses will be, because in the OnePlus 9 it is possible that it either comes with two 48 megapixels. So, to create a differentiator, the brand can add more resolution.

It should be remembered that the OnePlus 9 Pro also appeared in a benchmark that indicates the presence of the Snpadragon 875 chipset, as well as a version with 8 GB of RAM. Even without giving a date confirmation, if it follows the normal schedule, the device is expected to hit the market in March 2021.