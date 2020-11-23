Roth: Lax Handling of Corona in Egypt

Manama (dpa) – Long-time Bundesliga coach Michael Roth considers the handball World Cup scheduled for Egypt in January to be risky.

“The lax way the Egyptians dealt with the Corona problem surprised me,” Roth told “Mannheimer Morgen”. Roth, 58, was in Egypt before his resignation as Bahrain’s national coach, which was announced last week.

“Corona is still there and in my opinion will cause problems at a World Cup,” said the former national player. “Personally, I find it hard to imagine that no one would be infected with this bubble for almost three weeks. And then they say that handball is a contact sport and that the virus can be spread more easily. “

Roth added: “Giving up the tournament would make the Bundesliga look fresh. At the moment, one game after another is being canceled due to multiple corona infections. And let’s not kid ourselves: it will not stay in the previous cancellations, there will be more. “