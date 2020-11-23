📰 Bad breath: effective essential oils

Do you fight bad breath with the delicate scent of Labrador tea, the spicy scent of peppermint or the subtle scent of mountain savory? A study carried out by a team from the Medical Faculty (medicine (Latin medicus, “what heals”) is the science and practice (art) that studies the organization of the human body (anatomy) and how it works..) Dental and the research group (Scientific research refers primarily to all activities aimed at generating and developing scientific knowledge. In the broader sense …) in Oral Ecology at Laval University (L ‘Laval University is one of the largest universities in Canada. It comes from the Séminaire de Québec, founded in 1663, making it the oldest institution …) shows that this is possible thanks to the essential oils contained in these plants. Amel Ben Lagha, Katy Vaillancourt, Patricia Maquera Huacho and Daniel Grenier (The attic (Latin granarium) is an above-ground room for the storage of grain. It can be integrated into a building or form a …) Demonstration (In mathematics, enables a demonstration of creating a sentence from initial sentences or beforehand from initial sentences …) in an article published by the journal Antibiotics.

Mountain Savory essential oil is the one that has the most encouraging results. Its effectiveness (the word potency is used in several areas with special meaning 🙂 is almost ten times higher than that of the other two essential oils tested.

Getty Images / Madeleine Steinback



Bad breath (breath is the air that is pushed out of a patient’s lungs and exhaled through their mouth when they exhale.) Or bad breath is caused by volatile sulfur compounds produced by bacteria of the mouth (the mouth (also called the oral cavity or cavity) the opening through which an animal’s food enters its body. The word …). Of the roughly 500 types of bacteria found in the oral cavity, barely ten produce these malodorous compounds. One of them, Fusarium nucleatum, is associated with periodontal disease and is characterized by the frequency of sulfide (in chemistry, a sulfide is a chemical compound or combination of sulfur with a degree of oxidation of -2). with another chemical element or one of …) hydrogen (hydrogen is a chemical element with the symbol H and atomic number 1.), which it generates. The researchers consider her a worthy representative of her breed and have chosen her to test how she behaves in the presence of essential oils.

“We keep about 50 essential oils in our lab, and I asked students to screen to identify those that have the greatest potential against F. nucleatum. The most promising were those made from labrador tea. Mint (peppermints are a genus (Mentha) perennial herbaceous plants of the Lamiaceae (Labiee) family, a subfamily of the Nepetoïdeae, a tribe of the Menthae, consisting of …

Further tests conducted by the researchers showed that the essential oils of these three plants:

– inhibit the growth of F. nucleatum and reduce its frequency without damaging the cells of the mucous membrane (mucous membranes (from Latin mucus) are thin layers of tissue of ectodermal origin made up of epithelial cells and connective tissue underneath jacent which …) the mouth

– reduce the viability of F. nucleatum biofilms (this is how these bacteria live in the mouth)

– lead to a reduction in the production of volatile sulfur compounds proportional to the oil dose (oil is a generic term for fats that are in a liquid state at room temperature and do not mix …).

It is the essential oil of mountain savory that has the most encouraging results, says Professor Grenier. Its effectiveness is almost ten times higher than that of the other two essential oils tested. “Our results suggest that adding these essential oils to toothpastes, mouthwashes, gums, lozenges, or gels would reduce bad breath,” summarizes the researcher (a researcher (researcher) refers to a person as it is difficult to do the researcher’s job very defining in the research areas …). They couldn’t remove F. nucleatum from the oral ecosystem, but they could see the “abundance and negative effects.”

A previous study by Professor Grenier’s team had shown that cinnamon essential oil was most effective at controlling the abundance of S. moorei, another bacterium. Bacteria (bacteria) are unicellular, prokaryotic living organisms. characterized by the lack of a nucleus and organelles. Most bacteria have a carbohydrate cell wall called peptidoglycan. The …) are associated with bad breath. “The effects of an essential oil vary according to the species (in the life sciences the species (from the Latin species” type “or” appearance “) is the basic taxon of the systematics. The species is a vague concept that …) is bacterial notes the researcher. To combat bad breath on multiple fronts, it would likely be necessary to combine several essential oils in one product. ”

