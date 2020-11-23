📰 100% organic farming abused

Can we trust that organic farming will feed the planet without taking more land from nature?

Even if waste and meat consumption are reduced, it won’t work! This big question, Serge-Étienne Parent, Engineer (“The basic job of an engineer is to solve technological, concrete and often complex problems associated with the design, production and implementation of products., Systems or … ) and researcher (A researcher (researcher) means a person whose job it is to do research. It is difficult to clearly define the profession of researcher because the fields of research are so diverse and …) in agri-environment from Laval University (Laval University is one of the largest universities in Canada. It comes from the Séminaire de Québec, founded in 1663 and thus forms …) which will be discussed at the Ordre des Agronomes du Québec on October 29th. Referring to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) study published in the journal Nature Communications in 2017 that set out the conditions under which making our 100% organic food would benefit the world (The world population refers to the number of people living on earth at any given time, estimated at 6.793 billion in …)

100% organic farming would reduce the use of chemicals, but would require more land than conventional (non-organic) farming. Bio produces less food per unit area (A surface generally refers to the surface layer of an object. The term has several meanings, sometimes a geometric object, sometimes a physical boundary, and is often mistakenly confused with its measurement, its …). The problem with using more land, estimated at 16% to 33% according to the study, would increase deforestation, which would wipe out gas reduction gains (A gas is a group of atoms or molecules that are very weakly connected and quasi In the gaseous state, matter has neither its own shape nor its own volume: a gas tends to …) Greenhouse effect (The greenhouse effect is a natural process that, for a given absorption of electromagnetic energy coming from the sun (im Case of bodies of the solar system) …) (GES) in addition to reducing biodiversity (biodiversity is the natural diversity of living organisms. Taking into account the diversity of ecosystems, …).

How do you meet the challenge?

According to the engineer, you cannot expand further on a limited land. It is then necessary to bet on a larger quantity (the quantity is a generic term in metrology (number, quantity); a scalar, a vector, a number of objects or another way of naming the value of a collection or a group of Things.) Of food that is produced per unit area. Everything (the whole, understood as the whole of that which exists, is often interpreted as the world or the universe.) Has measurable ecological goals. The most recent meta-analysis published in 2017 in Environmental Research Letters by researchers at the University (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its preservation and its transmission …) from Minnesota deals with “ecological Intensification “as a solution. The idea is to concentrate the production of food on the smallest possible visible area (seeing is the sense that makes it possible to observe and analyze the environment by receiving and interpreting rays of light.) To leave more space for nature.

Pay attention to the calculation basis!

“In order to be able to compare agricultural practices correctly, the choice of the calculation basis is crucial,” explains the researcher. The reduction in soil contamination calculated per unit area provides an interpretation in favor of organic farming (organic farming is based on the rational management of the soil fraction, taking into account the biological cycles and the environment). hold …). On the other hand, if the chosen calculation base is per unit of production, the performance of conventional management can offset organic management.

Save or share territory?

Two ecological strategies are measured: store and share. Saving the territory by concentrating production would be more beneficial for the conservation of certain species of trees and birds.

The division of the territory depends on cultures that intermingle with other species. It complies with the principles of organic farming. For example, tree and bird species are measured according to the crop yield in a given area. Researchers can see whether the species (in the life sciences the species (from the Latin species “type” or “appearance”) is the basic taxon of the systematics. The species is a vague concept of which there is a …) tolerated or collapses after the beginning of a culture (The UNESCO definition of culture is as follows [1] :). You can thus set the limit at which the returns in the strategy are acceptable (The strategy – from the Greek Stratos, which means “army”, and Ageîn, which means “lead” – is 🙂 of sharing.

Their combined practice would be more beneficial to feed the planet (a planet is a celestial body that orbits the sun or any other star in the universe and has sufficient mass for its gravity to keep it in hydrostatic equilibrium, i.e. that is under …) in a sustainable way.

