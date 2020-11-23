📰 A genetic mutation that protects against disease

Good news: Canadian scientists studying a rare genetic mutation believe they have found the proverbial fountain of youth. There are few winners in this genetic lottery, however: so far, the mutation has only been found in a handful of French-Canadian families.

In a previous study, researchers discovered the PCSK9Q152H mutation in the gene PCSK9, a mutation that occurs before cardiovascular disease – Protects diseases. Recent work has shown that this mutation can also protect against other diseases, mainly those of the liver. The lucky carriers of this mutation could thus remain in good health and see their life expectancy, the researchers say in a study published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

This study was led by university vascular biologists Richard Austin and Paul Lebeau at McMaster and Michel Chrétien, Endocrinologist at the institute of clinical research in Montreal (IRCM) and professor emeritus by the University of Montreal.

On the way to gene therapy?

Michel Chrétien "These are the results that inspire us, because our discovery is like a fountain of youth," said Richard Austin, Professor of Medicine at McMaster University and one of the main authors of the study. We are currently investigating whether therapeutic approaches the gene could be caused by overexpression of this variant of the mutated gene in the liver represent an innovative treatment of longevity by protecting against multiple diseases fatal contributor to a death early. "

It was in 2011 that Dr. Chrétien, Principal Researcher

Clinician in this study discovered the PCSK9Q152H mutation in a French-Canadian family. This gene is mainly expressed in the liver and lowers bad cholesterol (Plasma LDL cholesterol), which prevents cardiovascular disease. Dr. Chrétien and his colleague Dr. Hanny Wassef found the same genetic mutation in two other large French-Canadian families.

Ninety-five years old and in good health

Surprisingly, people with this mutation have been healthy for over 95 years. In addition to lowering bad cholesterol and the risk of cardiovascular disease, their comprehensive medical examination, including liver function status and imaging of the liver was done in the past either by hand or by impression, everything remains to be perfectly normal, found the IRCM researchers.

Aside from the cardiovascular health benefits, the mechanism by which the PCSK9Q152H mutation presents a health benefit has remained a mystery.

A surprising protective effect

At the same time, researchers at McMaster University have shown that the overexpression of this gene mutation in the liver of mice Non-carriers of PCSK9Q152H produced surprising protective effects against lesions and dysfunction of the liver. Another positive point for health shown in this work is that overexpression of the gene mutation in the liver of mice resulted in a large decrease in PCSK9 levels, as is the case in human carriers. the mutation. This will lower their bad cholesterol and keep them in good cardiovascular health.

'When we started this work, we hypothesized that the introduction of the protein mutated PCSK9Q152H protein in the liver of mice that would cause liver damage or dysfunction, "said Richard Austin.

“But to our astonishment, added Paul Lebeau, overexpression of the variant of the mutated gene in the livers of mice did not cause stress or general adaptation syndrome. Is the set of responses of an organism that …) exposed to the cellular manufacturing and packaging system, the so-called endoplasmic reticulum, but rather had a protective effect against liver damage caused by this stress! “

Additional studies at McMaster University showed that the mutated variant gene acts as a unique “cochaperone” protein to stabilize several well-known chaperones, including GRP78 and GRP94, thereby increasing their protective effects against liver damage.

Particularly gratifying results

“These results from Richard Austin’s group are particularly encouraging as they explain why this gene mutation protects against liver damage and dysfunction in people over 80 and 90,” said Dr. Chrétien, also a retired researcher. of the research institute (Scientific research refers primarily to all measures for the generation and development of scientific knowledge. In the broader sense …) of the hospital (A hospital is a place that is responsible for people with pathologies and trauma that are to be occupied are complex for …) Ottawa.

In addition, these results should make it possible to determine whether this unique mutation provides additional protection against liver diseases, including cancer, in addition to protecting against cardiovascular disease (cancer is a disease characterized by overgrowth of unusually large cells in normal tissue of the Organism so that the survival of the latter …) is.

