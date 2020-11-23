Liverpool coach Klopp expects Salah to return

Liverpool (AP) – Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp expects star striker Mohamed Salah to return after his corona infection.

“He can train with us,” said the German football teacher after the Premier League victory over Leicester City (3-0) and cited a negative test result. Salah will have two more tests in the next two days, including from UEFA. Klopp will be hopeful the Egyptian forward can play in the Champions League in the home game against Atalanta Bergamo on Wednesday.

According to the Egyptian Association, Salah contracted the corona virus almost two weeks before the African Cup qualifying match against Togo. Local media had reported that he had previously been invited to his brother’s wedding. On the recordings, you could see how he danced next to others without a mask in front of his mouth and nose.

According to Klopp, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri are injured ahead of the Bergamo match. Keita was substituted on Sunday in the 3-0 win over Leicester in the 53rd minute with a thigh injury and should be investigated further. Shaqiri was already absent from the Premier League’s best game.