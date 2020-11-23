🔎 Hospital definition and explanation

introduction

France-USA Memorial Hospital in Saint-Lô

A hospital is a place intended to treat people suffering from pathologies and trauma too complex to be treated at home or in a doctor’s office. (A doctor is a medical professional with a doctorate in medicine. He is responsible for treating diseases, pathologies and injuries from …).

In most of the industrialized countries (industrialized countries (PDEM) are countries where the majority of the population has access to all basic needs, as well as some level of comfort and education. The …) Compared to the home and the doctor’s office, the hospital center has the advantage that it:

Hygiene (Hygiene is a series of measures to prevent infections and the occurrence of infectious diseases. It is essentially based on three measures 🙂 which are carried out by trained cleaning personnel. 24-hour monitoring (The hour is a unit of measurement 🙂 over 24 and 7 days (The day or day is the interval between sunrise and sunset; it is the period between two nights when the sun’s rays light up the sky. Tone .. .) on 7 by medical and paramedical staff (nurses, carers, etc.). Skills (medical specialists) and equipment (technical platform) to conduct examinations and care, usually including operating rooms.

On the other hand, the presence of numerous pathologies nearby carries the risk of nosocomial infection (nosocomial infections are infections that occur in a healthcare company).

Some hospitals have an emergency room or even a mobile emergency service (in common parlance, emergencies are the service of a hospital that takes care of the admission of the sick and wounded who present …) and resuscitation (resuscitation is a medical discipline that cares for patients who present or likely to present one or more …) (SMUR).

etymology

The name comes from the Latin hospes (“host”), which is also the root of “hospitality”.

financing

Nowadays, hospitals are usually funded by the state and health organizations (health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and does not consist only of the absence of illness or ailments.), (For profit or not for profit), health insurance (health insurance is an instrument that is responsible for insuring a person against the financial risks of health care in the event of illness and against a minimum income in the event of affection …) or charities, including through charitable donations.

Types of hospitals

Generals

The most famous type of hospital (A hospital is a place where people are supposed to be cared for with pathologies and trauma that are too complex to be …) is the general hospital that has been set up to deal with too many types of diseases and injuries and usually has an emergency service to deal with immediate health threats and the ability to dispatch emergency services. A general hospital is often the primary health facility. (Health care is an applied science. It focuses on human and animal health. It includes not just research, study and health …) in its region with a large number (the concept of number in linguistics is used in the article “Grammatical number” deals.) Of beds for intensive and long-term care and specialized facilities for surgery (surgery is a medical technique that consists of a physical intervention in the tissue, in particular by incision and suturing. A doctor …) , Cardiology (Cardiology is the medical field that studies the heart and its diseases. The doctor who deals with it …) and Neurology (Neurology is the clinical-medical discipline that studies all diseases of the nervous system and especially the brain. …).

Specialized

Specialized hospitals are, for example, trauma centers and rehabilitation centers for the elderly (geriatrics). They aim to meet specific medical needs such as psychiatric problems (see psychiatric clinic).

Academics

A teaching hospital (teaching (from the Latin “insignis”, noteworthy, marked with a mark, excellent) is an educational practice aimed at developing a student’s knowledge through …) (or university hospital) combines patient support with teaching medical students (medicine (from the Latin medicus, “that heals”) is the science and practice (art) that studies the organization of the human body (anatomy), how it works …) and often with a medical school connected is.

In France, CHUs (University Clinics) are regional hospitals with an agreement with a medical school.

Clinics

A medical service that is smaller than a hospital is known as a clinic and is often managed by a government health services agency or a private partnership of doctors (in countries). The country comes from the Latin pagus, which denotes a territorial and tribal subdivision to a limited extent (on the order of a few hundred km²) subdivision of the Gallo-Roman civilian population (like the civilian population, which generally consists of the form …) in which the Private sector is permitted). As a rule, clinics only offer outpatient services.

Types of patients

Some patients in a hospital only come to the diagnosis (the diagnosis (from the Greek δι? Γνωση, diágnosi, from δια-, dia-, “through, through, separation, distinction” and …) and / or the therapy (a Therapy is a series of measures applied by a therapist to a person suffering from a health problem, with the aim of helping them heal, …) and keeping them in while others (usually suffer) of serious pathologies) are “allowed” and spend the night or several weeks or even several months (the month (from Latin mensis “month” and earlier in the plural “menstruation”) is an arbitrary period of time.) after the ‘health.

By country

In France

Hospital in France Public body (According to French law, a public body is a legal entity under public law with a certain administrative and financial autonomy (as opposed to a central state administration for example) to run a …) Health hospital (France)