Spahn and Scholz Expect First Corona Vaccinations in 2020

A lot of preparations have already been made, now all that’s left is the vaccine. The Federal Minister of Health and the Minister of Finance speculate that this could start very soon.

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) awaits the first vaccinations against the corona virus this year.

“There are reasons to be optimistic about the approval of a vaccine in Europe this year. And then we can start immediately with the vaccinations, ”Spahn told the Germany news channel (RND / Monday). He asked federal states to have the vaccination centers ready for use by mid-December. It seems to be working.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) has also raised hopes for vaccinations this year. “We have made preparations so that it can start in December,” Scholz said Sunday night on “Bild live”. He thinks that the vaccination will start “faster than we thought some time ago,” said the vice-chancellor.

Spahn was optimistic that it wouldn’t take until the end of 2021 for all population groups to be vaccinated. So you don’t need deep cooling for most likely vaccines. They could be administered in normal doctor’s offices. “And then it goes fast: let’s not forget that within a few weeks up to 20 million people are vaccinated against the flu,” Spahn said.

Spahn announced the creation of an online platform on the vaccination rates achieved, differentiated by age and by region. “Particularly when we achieve a high vaccination rate among particularly vulnerable population groups, we will be able to gradually ease the restrictions.”

According to Spahn, Germany has now obtained more than 300 million doses of vaccine for Germany through the European Commission or bilateral agreements and options. “Even with two doses per vaccination, we would have enough for our own population and could share it with other countries,” Spahn said. The minister announced that Germany would also obtain vaccination doses from Dessau vaccine manufacturer IDT. The Minister and the Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff (CDU), will visit the manufacturer on Monday.