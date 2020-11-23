“I’m just combative”: Nicolas Sarkozy in court

Paris (dpa) – Behind the incomprehensible abbreviation of justice “NSTH” hides a process of historic proportions in France.

Former head of state Nicolas Sarkozy will have to answer in court from (today) Monday, alongside his long-time lawyer, Thierry Herzog, for alleged corruption and unauthorized influence.

The two 65-year-olds each face a prison sentence of up to ten years and a fine of one million euros.

The Paris process, which is due to last until December 10, is considered unprecedented. The Fifth Republic, founded in 1958 by the legendary Charles de Gaulle, has not yet brought such a serious accusation against a former president. But this is not the first time that a former gentleman of the Elysee Palace has been indicted.

Sarkozy’s predecessor in office, Jacques Chirac, was sentenced to two years in prison for embezzlement and breach of trust while he was mayor of Paris. Chirac did not have to appear in court at the time due to health concerns. His successor will come, however: “I’m just combative,” the busy Sarkozy recently told the BFMTV news channel. “I’ll go to the process. I will answer all questions. “

Even before the unusual court proceedings began, there was speculation about a possible disruption: Another defendant, 73-year-old lawyer Gilbert Azibert, requested a postponement on health grounds, media reported. The court confirms that Azibert’s lawyer has filed a petition.

Before the 32nd chamber of the Paris Criminal Court, there is a complicated case which would have taken place after Sarkozy’s departure from power. “Sarko”, as it is still often called, would have tried in early 2014 to obtain secret information from lawyer Azibert through his lawyer, concerning another case.

Azibert was then Advocate General at the Court of Cassation, the highest court in the country. In return, the former president would have offered to support the lawyer in his application for a post in the Principality of Monaco.

The allegations against Sarkozy are based on the use of wiretapping phone calls between the politician and lawyer Herzog. There had been a lively discussion about the legality of these wiretaps. Sarkozy rejects the allegations made against him and describes the telephone surveillance as scandalous: “If you behave like this in Mr Putin’s world – but we are in the country of human rights,” he told BFMTV in view of the head of the Kremlin Vladimir Putin.

Sarkozy and Herzog will likely be asked in court why they used cell phones for calls, which were purchased under the pseudonym Paul Bismuth. The devices were wiretapped at the time because it was suspected that Libya had donated money for Sarkozy’s election campaign in 2007. At the time, Sarkozy won the top-ranking duel against the socialist challenger Ségolène Royal as a bearer of hope for the civil right.

The judiciary has been investigating this case for years, some speak of a state affair. Sarkozy vehemently denied allegations that illegal money came from the regime of then Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi. It was only recently that a crucial witness exonerated the former head of state. “Is it normal that a former President of the Republic has been dragged through the mud for eight years (…)?” Asked the young man of 65 years in an interview with BFMTV.

A trial is also looming in this opaque case. Due to expenses linked to the failure of Sarkozy’s re-election campaign in 2012, a hearing will be held in March. The legal ceiling for these costs would have been exceeded by 20 million euros.

Despite his legal problems, Sarkozy is not an outlaw in his home country. On the contrary. His memoir “Le Temps des Tempêtes” (“Le temps des tempêtes”) became a bestseller this summer. The son of a Hungarian aristocrat signed copies in bookstores. By mid-month, he could be seen on the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during the official celebration of the end of World War I – alongside successor François Hollande and outgoing Emmanuel Macron.

In the camp of the bourgeois right, there is still hope for a return: “Many of us want the return of Nicolas Sarkozy”, declared the influential conservative deputy Eric Ciotti according to the daily newspaper “Le World”. The Republicans are desperate for a workhorse for the presidential election in a year and a half. “None of the potential candidates has the muzzle of a president” – this harsh judgment puts the “Le Canard Enchaîné” disclosure sheet in Sarkozy’s mouth. His word carries weight – for many he is still considered the “godfather of the right”.