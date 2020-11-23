Noctua and GinjFo Competitive Game, Over € 200 in Prizes to be won!

In cooperation with Noctua, we offer you to win the last high-end coolers from the brand. The program includes the impressive NH-D15 chromax.black, the NH-U9S Chromax.Black or four NF-P12 Redux-1700 PWM fans.

The two coolers to be won use the new “Full Black” or “Chromax.black” finish.

The big winner will get away with a chromax.black NH-D15. This solution impresses with its double tower architecture and the presence of two fans. The machine is aimed at gaming PCs, enthusiasts, overclocking devices or even processors with a high TDP and has dimensions of 161 x 150 mm with a height of 165 mm and a weight of 1320 grams.

The equipment includes two NF-A15 HS-PWM chromax.black, two Low Noise Adapters (LNA), a Y-cable and an NT-H1 thermal grease hose. It supports the sockets Intel LGA 2066, LGA 2011-0 and LGA 2011-3 (Square ILM), LGA 1156, LGA 1155, LGA 1151, LGA 1150 and AMD AM2, AM2 +, AM3, AM3 +, FM1, FM2, FM2 + (Back plate required), AM4.

The second batch features the brand new NH-U9S chromax.black, which was announced in October 2020. The mechanics are smarter in terms of dimensions and aim for a balance between noise pollution and cooling. With a value of € 64.90, it offers a single-tower format that is supported by an NF-A9 PWM Chromax Black fan that runs between 400 and 2000 rpm (1550 rpm with the LNA Cable) turbinated. The set shows dimensions of 95 x 95 mm with a height of 125 mm and a weight of 618 grams. The mounting system supports the sockets Intel LGA2066, LGA2011-0 and LGA2011-3 (Square ILM), LGA1200, LGA1156, LGA1155, LGA1151, LGA1150 and AMD AM2, AM2 +, AM3, AM3 +, FM1, FM2, FM2 + (backplate) . required) and AM4.

Finally, the third batch also focuses on cooling with four NF-P12 Redux-1700 RPM fans. With dimensions of 120 x 120 mm and a thickness of 25 mm, this is a PWM solution with turbines between 450 and 1700 rpm. At full speed, they deliver an airflow of 120.2 m3 / h at a static pressure of 2.83 mm H2O.

Noctua – GinjFo competitive game, how to participate?

In order to participate, we chose simplicity. The process is pretty simple. You just need to register with your Facebook account or a valid email address. We won’t ask for anything else. If you’re one of the lucky winners, there is a little more we need to know. For example, your mailing address is important in order to send you your prize.

The draw is scheduled for Monday, December 30, 2020.

Good luck to all !