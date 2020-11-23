Medvedev, a tennis champion without much joy

Daniil Medvedev reacted quite coldly to the victory in the ATP Professional Tennis Final. The Russian world number four had indeed every reason to rejoice at the end of a splendid week.

London (AP) – Russian tennis professional Daniil Medvedev accepted his ATP Finals victory without much cheer after the match point transformed and explained it with his special style.

“I’m probably the first in tennis. I don’t celebrate my wins, it’s just my thing – and I love it, ”said the 24-year-old after the biggest success of his tennis career.

He decided to do it last year. “At some point in their career, everyone decides to do something special. One especially celebrates, another applauds the audience, ”said Medvedev. He decided that at the US Open when he “had struggled with the spectators”, that would be his thing.

In a high-class final in London, Medvedev won 4: 6, 7: 6 (7: 2) 6: 4 against Austria’s Dominic Thiem. “It was maybe one of my best wins,” said the fourth in the world rankings. “It’s a big boost for all of the Grand Slam tournaments to come.”

Medvedev went unbeaten in group matches in the season finale of the top eight tennis professionals of the year and managed to defeat the top three in the world rankings in one week: Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Thiem. World number four Medvedev is also expected in the coming year. When and how the new season will begin is still debatable due to the coronavirus pandemic.