More dates of the new immersive experience of the creator of the Casa Assombrada project

Michel Simeão, Isabela Valadeiro, José Mata and Carolina Carvalho are part of the cast.

After its premiere in July, “A Gala” is back for four more sessions over the next four Fridays. Between immersive theater and interactive virtual experience, this is a creation made during the forties thought by Michel Simeão – the actor and director responsible for the Casa Assombrada project, which was a huge success – and Luísa Fidalgo and Miguel Mateus.

“We don’t call it a play because people immediately refer to a scene and a theatrical image being filmed, and that’s not it. This happens during the pandemic, with me and two other colleagues who, like me, are also actors, authors and directors ”, explained Michel Simeão to NiT when he started out.

“All three of us, each at home: let’s do whatever it is possible to bring into the virtual world, but not what everyone else was doing – something already done, already filmed, edited and uploaded. We wanted to do something that has a live pulse.

Thus, for two months and at a distance, they created “A Gala”. This is a story being broadcast live on a purpose-built website called The Matrix, which was developed in collaboration with Pixel Studio. Six friends are getting ready at their home for a gala that will take place a few hours later.

The viewing audience will see all six rooms at the same time – where three conversations will take place – and select which conversation to listen to. You will always lose part of the text, but the idea is to jump from step to step. The actors will be at home. Besides the three creators of the project, Isabela Valadeiro, José Mata and Carolina Carvalho are also participating in this initiative.

Carolina Carvalho plays a real estate agent called Carmo. She is described as a mysterious, attentive, attentive and submissive woman, exotic and indecipherable. Luísa Fidalgo plays a nurse named Joana. She is determined and passionate, party and impulsive, creative and personable – she has always had everything she wanted.

Michel Simeão makes João an introverted, reserved and sensitive real estate agent who victimizes himself and cannot cope with difficulties – he is plagued by a crisis of conscience that makes him an incoherent person. Isabela Valadeiro is Maria, who is also a real estate agent. She is outgoing, dynamic, safe and protective. But he’s also selfish, presumptuous and conceited, with a “bewildered moral compass.”

Miguel Mateus plays Paulo, an introverted, enigmatic and even dark hacker. He is incapable of feeling empathy or happiness for others – he has unreasonable ambition and questionable morals. Finally, José Mata has the role of another real estate agent, Rui, charismatic and upright, hardworking and bon vivant. Fair and loyal – although “the heart is in the right place but too close to the mouth” which makes it awkward and brash at times.

“We have created a narrative, a web of intrigue and mystery between six friends, who are preparing to go to an event a few hours later. And there will be a hostess who will guide people through the experience, asking questions, providing clues, and then the audience will have a dialogue through which they can answer the questions that are asked. “Who will die? or “Who killed?” and that sort of thing. It’s kind of a Cluedo mystery. If people are successful, they have the right to watch a special result only by answering different questions that they can watch. It has that interactive side. The language is very cinematographic, very oral. “

The experience lasts an hour and there is this constant power of choice, in which the audience – who are at home – decide who wants to listen at each moment and tries to unravel the mysteries of the plot.

Tickets to watch “A Gala” cost € 7 and are available online. The experience is recommended for people over 16, lasts 50 minutes and always starts at 9:30 p.m.