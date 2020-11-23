Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong must be arrested

A Hong Kong court ruled that the prominent activist and two of his campaign comrades should remain in detention pending a verdict. They face up to five years in prison.

Hong Kong (AP) – Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong and two of his campaign comrades are to be temporarily detained.

A Hong Kong court ruled on Monday, according to a spokesperson for Wong, that activists would not be allowed to march until the end of the ongoing trial next Wednesday (December 2).

At the start of the hearing on Monday, Wong pleaded guilty to staging an unauthorized protest. For this, he and his colleagues could face up to five years in prison.

Shortly before the trial began, Wong announced his intention to plead guilty and face immediate jail time. His colleague Ivan Lam also wanted to plead guilty. Also accused activist Agnes Chow had already done so.

Before the trial, Wong said he would plead guilty to staging an unauthorized meeting outside the Wan Chai District Police Department on June 21 last year. According to Wong, it was a minor offense. He and his colleagues are prepared to face an immediate prison sentence. He hopes this will bring the world’s attention to Hong Kong’s justice system, which Beijing is manipulating.

The 24-year-old is one of the most famous faces of the Hong Kong democratic movement; he had organized demonstrations as a teenager. Wong and other supporters were already sentenced to several months in prison three years ago as part of the “umbrella protests” that began in 2014 for more democracy.

Last year there were much larger protests against Beijing’s growing influence. China then passed a security law for Hong Kong in late June. It is directed against activities that China considers to be subversive, separatist or terrorist. It is the most significant encroachment on Hong Kong’s autonomy to date and gives China’s state security sweeping powers.