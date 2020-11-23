Politician Lauterbach: Spectators in “unrealistic” stadiums

Berlin (dpa) – SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach expects further restrictions for the sport after the upcoming Corona summit.

If the number of cases turns out badly, “then I could well imagine that we would ban recreational and professional sports altogether, at least indoor sports,” the Bundestag member, 57, said in an interview with the news agency. German press ahead of the deliberations of the Federal government and the Prime Minister on Wednesday. “Even with professional football, I don’t know how long we can last,” Lauterbach said.

Question: You were a scarecrow for the Bundesliga when the pandemic started, and you ran into ghost games. Why did you change your mind?

Karl Lauterbach: Ghost games have turned out to be safer than I thought. I had thought that there would be large groups of fans around ghost games and that the fans would infect each other. I also expected a higher number of infected players. I was wrong on both points.

Question: There are now more and more corona boxes in clubs. Do you think professional football can continue?

Answer: If there are more and more cases in the clubs themselves, it becomes difficult. Second, ghost games are not as safe as they used to be. The role model function is then no longer given.

Question: Should other requirements apply to handball, basketball or ice hockey, i.e. indoor sports, than football?

Sport played outdoors has a much lower risk of infection. Indoor sports cannot be safely accompanied with the currently high number of cases and athletes cannot be secured with corona testing.

Question: Shouldn’t the policy address the concepts of sports associations in more detail because of these differences? Should a general ban be negotiated?

A general ban is also difficult to justify. We currently want to keep the number of contacts to a minimum, including sports contacts. We must put the threat on the players, but also on their families, in the foreground.

Question: If the number of cases is not developing well, what to do?

So I could well imagine that we would ban recreational and professional sports altogether, at least indoor sports. Even with professional football, I don’t know how long we can last.

Question: Can you understand the demands of the federal leagues for spectators

At the moment, they are completely unrealistic.

Question: Even if the clubs and associations have elaborate hygiene concepts?

How should a hygiene concept work to avoid unnecessary contact?

Question: Do you expect further restrictions on the sport when the Chancellor and the Prime Minister meet on Wednesday?

At least I’m planning new restrictions in areas other than sports. Of course, then they should also be used in sport. Naturally, sport is no longer at the forefront of what we have to decide. It’s going to be a tough day. Once the decisions are made, we have to think about what this means for the sport?

Question: Where do you see the importance of sport at the moment?

The importance of sport is high. The population has a right to the fact that sport can take place in a restricted way even if it is well justified. But I’m afraid that sport cannot be played the way we play it for a long time to come.

Question: Wouldn’t it be important to allow movement – for young and old?

You don’t need contact with others to move. Movement is of course optimal – but you can also walk or jog without having any contact. We cannot get out of the high incidence number, which inevitably leads to overload in intensive care medicine and several hundred deaths per day if we do not reduce the number of contacts by 75%. Contact during sport is no more important than contact outside sport during leisure time.

Question: The Bundesliga played football at the weekend, the handball and basketball players were also on the ball How to explain to children that they are not allowed to play?

It is difficult to explain. But we have safety concepts in professional sports, players are tested beforehand – you can assume some safety. This is not possible when playing with children.

Question: When do you think recreational sport will pick up speed?

It’s hard to say. Much depends on whether we manage to significantly reduce the number of cases again. If we manage to reduce the number of cases in the next few weeks, we will have fun in sports again and enjoy more freedom.

About the person: SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach is a friend of plain words. The 57-year-old professor and health economist has been a permanent guest on talk shows since the onset of the corona pandemic. Lauterbach has been a member of the Bundestag since 2005.