Kruse on Awarded Disc: “That’s Why I Didn’t Clean It”

He was barely visible for 90 minutes, set a Bundesliga record – and was the match winner again at the end. Max Kruse is quite simply the dazzling figure when 1. FC Union Berlin takes off.

Cologne (dpa) – After the final whistle, Max Kruse displayed a cheeky smile. He has voluntarily given up his only Bundesliga record so as not to steal the show from others, whispered the former national player.

“We have 15 points in our account, we haven’t lost in seven games. This is what must be written about. And that’s why I didn’t put it on, ”said the 32-year-old after the surprise Bundesliga side 1. FC Union Berlin 2-1 (1-1) at 1. FC Köln.

Kruse had played one of his worst games on Sunday, he was taken out of the game altogether by Ellyes Skhiri of Cologne as an old-school classic marketer. Because he failed with his penalty against Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn, he missed the record of 17 converted penalties in the first 17 attempts. But then he converted the margin and was the winner of the game at the end. Max Kruse is and will remain a man of contradictions.

“Max Kruse didn’t play any role. We got the decisive player out of the game well, “said Cologne coach Markus Gisdol:” But you can’t cover him with a penalty. “Gisdol was also interested in signing Kruse ahead of the season, but apparently after legal consultation FC avoided the risk of a customs clearance hiccup after Kruse terminated his contract with Fenerbahce Istanbul due to missing payments.

More seriously, Kruse thought it was “a disgrace to the record. But I now share the first place with someone. It is good too. And the ball is at the end, so I can take it. Kruse is co-record holder with ex-Schalke Jochen Abel.

Horn had already foiled the attacker. “Max always watches what the goalkeeper is doing for a long, long time,” said the FC goalkeeper: “The coach said: make a feint. It worked.” Oddly, Kruse then used the margin with his weak right foot. “But the one on the left has worked well for the past seven or eight years,” he said.