Hong Kong activist Wong pleads guilty to protest

Joshua Wong expects to be arrested today for participating in protests. The Hong Kong democracy activist spoke in court on the allegations.

Hong Kong (AP) – Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong has pleaded guilty to staging an unauthorized protest. This was announced by a spokesperson for Wongs during the current hearing.

Shortly before the trial began, Wong announced his intention to plead guilty and face immediate jail time. In addition to Wong, his comrade in arms Ivan Lam has announced that he will plead guilty. Also accused activist Agnes Chow had already done so.

As the Hong Kong newspaper “South China Morning Post” reported, Wong said he would plead guilty to staging an unauthorized rally in front of the Wan Chai District Police Department on June 21 of the year. last. According to Wong, it was a minor offense. He and his colleagues are prepared to face an immediate prison sentence. He hopes this will bring the world’s attention to Hong Kong’s justice system, which Beijing is manipulating.

The 24-year-old is one of the most famous faces of Hong Kong’s democratic movement, having staged protests as a teenager. Wong and other supporters were already sentenced to several months in prison three years ago as part of the “framework protests” that erupted in 2014 for more democracy.

Last year, much larger protests against Beijing’s growing influence erupted. China then passed a controversial Hong Kong security law in late June. It is directed against activities that China considers to be subversive, separatist or terrorist. It is the most significant encroachment on Hong Kong’s autonomy to date and gives China’s state security sweeping powers.