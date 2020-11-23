After Party Congress: SPD Criticizes “Black-Green Cuddle Class”

The Green Party Congress is not well received by the Social Democrats. It remains to be seen whether a coalition with the Union or with the SPD and the left will be sought. Carsten Schneider warns against a “black-green love marriage”.

Berlin (dpa) – After the conference of the Federal Green Party, the SPD in the Bundestag accused the Greens of insinuating themselves into the Union.

“The Greens have yet decided on a more left-wing grassroots program,” said SPD parliamentary director in the Bundestag, Carsten Schneider of the dpa. “At the end, however, you can wake up next to Friedrich Merz. Because the two party leaders try above all to break down the obstacles in terms of the content of their black-green love marriage. “

On Sunday, after three days of deliberations, the Greens decided on the fourth grassroots program in 40 years of history. The election manifesto for 2021 will not come until next year. Before the Bundestag election campaign, they emphasize their independence and do not say whether they would prefer a coalition with the Union or with the SPD and the left. In the surveys, they are 18 to 20 percent and therefore well behind the Union, but ahead of the SPD.

Concrete statements on how to share the burden of the crisis had not been decided by the Greens, criticized Schneider. “The Greens also forget that the change they constantly preach must be supported by all.” It must be fair. “The Greens should drop their black and green hug class as soon as possible and work towards political majorities on this side of the Union,” he asked. “Despite all the differences, they are still the closest to social democracy.”

The parliamentary officer of the left, Jan Korte, had already made a similar statement on Sunday. “With all the flawless staging of your party congress, there is already a very serious political process,” he said. “Namely, just to hide the fact that we are eager to form a coalition with the CDU and the CSU. This is what the Greens should be saying, otherwise it will be a long term electoral deception. “

The leader of the Green parliamentary group Katrin Göring-Eckardt described in the “Passauer Neue Presse” (Monday) the Greens as “an alliance party which makes an offer for the wider community”. At the same time, Göring-Eckardt underlined the Greens’ desire to co-govern, if not at any cost. “Power comes from action. If you want to do and shape, you have to rule, ”she said.