Like Schmitt and Hannawald: a dream start for Eisenbichler & Co.

Markus Eisenbichler and Karl Geiger give DSV-Adler the best start to the season for a long time. But there is no big party afterwards. A longtime companion of the two is also happy with the success.

Wisla (dpa) – After the best start to the season in 20 years, German ski jumpers didn’t have much time to celebrate.

A cheering photo with the team including the winning fist and mask distributed via Instagram was still there and then the motto of Wisla winner Markus Eisenbichler, second Karl Geiger and their colleagues on Sunday night was: A short trip to hotel, something to eat and home.

The best German jumpers know they have a long season ahead of them with big goals. On Wednesday, the charter plane will take you from Munich to the next World Cup station in Finland. This is followed by around three uninterrupted weeks on the road with the first big highlight of the season: the World Ski Flying Championship in Planica, Slovenia.

After their best start, their own expectations and hopes, and of course those of the fans, will certainly not diminish. For the first time since the 2000/01 season, DSV-Adler won a double victory in the first individual World Cup of the season: at this time, Martin Schmitt won ahead of Sven Hannawald, who, as a TV expert in the TV studio, looks forward to “Eisei” and Geiger.

Longtime national coach Werner Schuster, who celebrated three gold medals with Eisenbichler at the World Championships in Seefeld in 2019, was also excited. “He is a mad. He loves this long jump, ”commented the Austrian on the famous jump of his former protégé at 137.5 meters, which Eisenbichler had followed 134 meters during the second attempt.

For the Siegsdorf resident and his Oberstdorf roommates, the weekend brought not only the brief jubilation at the start of the dream, but above all the realization that Geiger expressed it this way: “It just confirms that we have worked in the summer and that winter can begin. There is free space for the big party of the season where the Four Hills Tournament and Nordic Home World Championships in the Allgäu are also the big highlights, perhaps at a later date.