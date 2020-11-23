Partial lockdown longer to be expected – countries vote online

Berlin (dpa) – Ahead of further consultations by federal and state governments on Wednesday on how to deal with the corona pandemic, the prime ministers want to coordinate their line.

According to information from the DPA, a change of heads of government is planned. You have received a draft resolution from the presidency of the Prime Minister’s Conference, which is currently organized by the mayor of Berlin Michael Müller (SPD). Given the still high number of infections, an extension of the partial lockdown in December is foreseeable.

According to information from the DPA, Müller’s proposals have so far only been coordinated between the SPD countries. There shouldn’t be a separate paper from the so-called B states, which include the Union-led states and Baden-Württemberg with a green head of government. Müller said in the ZDF “heute newspaper”, without going into details, that there was now a proposal which was much longer than the previous one. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) told the German Editorial Network (RND) that Wednesday’s cycle should “give the best possible prospect for the period up to the end of the year.”

Over the weekend, state and federal level politicians had prepared citizens for an extension of contact restrictions initially applicable until the end of November. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) said the point was “we are not yet as far as we would have liked to break through the contact restrictions”. Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) said that when it comes to the development of the number of cases, you are not yet where you want to be. “And that’s why everyone suspects there must be an extension.”

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) said in the ARD’s “Berlin report” that there was no reason to give the green light. Therefore, the lockdown needs to be extended and in some places – especially in hotspots – deepened. The mayor of Berlin, Müller, told the dpa: “We agree that a lot has already been accomplished, but not enough.”

The proposals of the MPK presidency, which are presented to the “Berliner Morgenpost”, the business magazine “Business Insider” and the dpa, provide the following:

CONTACT RESTRICTIONS: Citizens are encouraged to avoid unnecessary contact and, if possible, to stay at home. In order to avoid further contact, employers are advised to allow the home office without paperwork. The measures applicable for November will be extended throughout the national territory until December 20.

Countries that have less than 35 new infections per 100,000 population within 7 days and which show a downward trend for that value should be able to deviate from it before December 20. If there is no downward trend nationwide by that date, measures should be extended by 14 days each until this target is met.

PRIVATE MEETINGS: From December 1 to January 17, the proposed resolution provides for significant new contact restrictions to ensure a reduction in the number of infections in the medium term. For example, private meetings with friends, relatives and acquaintances should be limited to own household and one other household, but in any case to a maximum of 5 people. Children up to 14 years old should be exempt from this rule.

CHRISTMAS: There are still brackets in the draft proposals for Christmas, the content of which has not yet been discussed. According to the MPK presidency, the maximum number of people for internal and external meetings from December 21 to 27 – that is, during the Christmas period – should be extended to include meetings of a household with members family who are not members of the household or members who are not members of the household of up to 5 people. Alternatively, it is planned to extend this period from December 21 to January 3 and set the restriction at a maximum of 10 people. Children up to 14 years old should be excluded.

With this settlement, “Christmas should also be possible in this special year as a celebration with families and friends, albeit on a smaller scale,” the project says. If possible, quarantine at home for several days if possible before and after the holidays. However, this rule is only formulated on appeal.

DIVINE SERVICES: Federal and state governments should seek dialogue with religious communities in order to reach agreements for religious services and other religious gatherings with the aim of reducing contact. Religious gatherings having the character of large-scale events should be avoided.

NEW YEAR: The sale, purchase and lighting of fireworks should be prohibited. It is about relieving emergency and auxiliary personnel and keeping the capacities of the health system free.

MOUTH AND NOSE COVER: There should be a requirement to wear a nose cover for the mouth and nose in public transport as well as in closed rooms accessible to the public or visitors or customers. Protection of the mouth and nose should therefore also be prescribed in open spaces where people are in confined spaces. These places should be determined by the competent authorities. A face mask should also be worn at workplaces and factories – this should not apply at the respective workplace if a distance of 1.5 meters from another person can be maintained.

UNIVERSITIES AND UNIVERSITIES: You basically need to switch to digital education. There should only be exceptions for lab work, internships and exams.

SCHOOLS: In the future, seventh grade students should also wear masks in class. This should apply to school pupils and vocational school pupils in areas with significantly more than 50 new infections per 100,000 population in seven days – which is currently the case in many places. Schools without a corona case can be excluded.

A testing strategy is also proposed for schools: if a corona case occurs in a classroom, it must be quarantined for five days with the teachers concerned. On the fifth day there should be a quick test for everyone. If the result is negative, the class can return to school. “In order to be able to apply this effective testing strategy at all levels, the federal government (via the federal states) will provide additional capacity for antigen testing,” the document said.

The design of other measures, such as dual education, is left to the federal states. School trips and international exchanges must remain prohibited. It is recommended to stagger the start of lessons in order to balance school traffic.

In favor of alternating lessons for older pupils, Müller spoke out on ZDF. Federal Minister of Education Anja Karliczek also advocated it in the newspapers of the Funke media group. “In my opinion, changing the model also makes sense for high schools,” Green leader Annalena Baerbock said of ARD.

ECONOMY, CULTURE, TRAVEL INDUSTRY, SOLO EMPLOYEES: State aid to the companies concerned will also be extended until December 20. According to the document, these are essential for businesses and employees and an important element for the high level of acceptance of the necessary protective measures among citizens. The expenditure for this support in November is estimated at 15 billion euros.

It is also proposed that measures to support sectors that will continue to face “considerable restrictions” for the foreseeable future over the next few months be extended until mid-2021. The cultural and event industries, the self-employed and the travel industry are mentioned.

RETURNERS: The project suggests that the home quarantine for travelers and contact persons should be set at ten days as a rule – from the day of entry or the last day of contact.

LEGAL HEALTH INSURANCE: According to the draft, federal states want to ask the federal government what a tax-funded stabilization of mandatory health insurance contributions might look like so that the costs of the pandemic in the health care system don’t look like do not have to be unilaterally written off by those who benefit from statutory health insurance. A solidarity supplement is mentioned as a possibility.

FDP boss Christian Lindner doesn’t believe in the lockdown strategy. “I think this strategy is not working. Even if we open at Christmas or after Christmas or January: as long as there is no vaccine and we do not have a population with a high level of resistance, the next third wave threatens, ”Lindner said in the political speech “Bild” “The right questions”. He hopes it will be possible to “speak of a national effort” on Wednesday. It’s about protecting the real groups at risk. What is also needed is an open perspective with a clear set of rules that restaurants and others must follow when it comes to hygiene.