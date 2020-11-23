Reports: Biden likely wants to appoint Blinken foreign minister

There has been speculation about possible candidates for central ministries for Biden’s presidency for weeks. Now there are reports of who should occupy the important post of Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Washington (AP) – Antony Blinken is said to be the new US secretary of state: US President-elect Joe Biden wants to name the 58-year-old on Tuesday, as The New York Times reported, citing insiders.

Blinken has been advising Biden on foreign policy matters for a long time. From 2009 to 2013, he served as Biden’s national security adviser when he was Vice President Barack Obama. Blinken began his career in the State Department under the Bill Clinton administration.

Democrat Biden is putting together his government team. Tuesday, he wishes to present his “first” candidates for ministerial functions in his cabinet. Presumably he will first announce the appointment of one or more of the most important departments. These include the departments of finance, foreign affairs, defense, justice and internal security. During the election campaign, Biden had promised: “My government will be like America”. Diversity should therefore be the motto. Biden is due to be sworn in as the new president on Jan.20.

Biden wants to realign his country’s foreign policy: he has promised to cement relations with allies around the world and to bring the United States back into international agreements. For example, he announced a return to the Paris agreement on climate protection. Unlike outgoing President Donald Trump, he also wants to continue working with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Biden’s nominees for cabinet positions have yet to be approved by the Senate. Republicans currently have a slim majority. Majority ratios could change due to two rounds of voting in the state of Georgia in early January.

Biden was named the winner of the November 3 presidential election by U.S. media, but outgoing Republican Trump refuses to admit defeat.