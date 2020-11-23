Mintzlaff, boss of Leipzig: “Another fatal interruption”

Leipzig (dpa) – RB Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff fears dire consequences for the Bundesliga if there is again a hard lockdown like in the spring due to the corona pandemic.

Of course, health comes first, and many people are fighting for their professional existence, Mintzlaff said in an interview with The Kicker and added: “But another break would also be fatal for professional football.”

In his opinion, the economic impact would be great. As the calendar is already filled with weeks in English, there is almost no possibility of making up for canceled games. “The result would be a massive reduction in television revenues, which would put a number of clubs in financial difficulty. This would upset German football, ”he predicted.

The corona crisis has so far left its mark on RB Leipzig. He said 25 positions should be created in fourth place in the table this year, but only one has been filled. “We forecast a revenue shortfall of around 30 million euros for calendar year 2020 and calculate in our budget planning for 2021 a similar amount,” Mintzlaff said. “It limits us in implementing our original plans.”