Valorant First Strike: Prodigy enters, BIG missed qualification

Berlin (dpa) – The field for participants in First Strike Europe, the first Valorant tournament by development studio Riot Games, is over: Teams Prodigy, Nolpenki, Purple Corbas and Team Heretics prevailed in the second qualifying tournament.

“That was it. We are part of Valorant First Strike,” the official Team Heretics account tweeted after the successful qualification – including an award for their own team: “You are very good.” Good news from a point of view German: thanks to the qualification of the Spanish organization, Dustyn “niesoW” Durnas is also a German e-athlete.

The situation is different for the German team of BIG and the Ninjas in pajamas of Sweden. The two have to watch the riot tournament. Especially a surprise at NiP, as the team is in fact one of the strongest European teams since the start of the competitive Valorant scene.