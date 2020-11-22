Sports

Vitality defeats Navi in ​​CS: GO IEM Beijing EU final |

November 22, 2020

After losing five finals in 2020, Vitality was still untitled despite consistent performances. Against Natus Vincere, however, the French once again triumphed at IEM in Beijing for the first time – and that from a particularly unfortunate situation.

Beijing / Cologne (dpa) – Team Vitality’s Counter-Strike team won the European title at IEM Beijing. After a 0-2 deficit against Natus Vincere, Vitality fought back in the series and won with 3: 2 (5:16; 12:16; 16: 6; 16: 9; 16: 8).

“We had a plan for the best of five, but it didn’t work out and we played very anxiously,” Vitality captain Dan “apEX” Madesclaire said in a post-match interview. “Our coach then told us: forget everything, play the way you want and focus on yourself and not on the opposing team.”

For Vitality, currently in first place in the unofficial “HLTV.org” world rankings, the victory is very special: in the last four tournaments, the French had played their way to the final, but then lost. Against Navi, the team have now won their first title of the year.

Navi still had a much better start to the series. As usual, the first two maps were dominated by star Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliw, who led Navi to victory over Nuke and Dust2.

From the third card, however, the momentum completely turned. Suddenly Vitality was able to win laps without stopping. Navi could often only look at the viaduct. The Inferno card, on which Vitality’s sixth man Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom entered as a replacement, went to the France team.

The decision had to be made on Mirage. But Vitality didn’t miss a thing there and clinched the title with the last card without major difficulty.

