OnePlus Nord: real-time battery test | This Monday at 7 a.m.

At the start of the second half of the year, OnePlus formalized its bet on the premium mid-market with Nord. The device comes with two brothers with slightly more modest specs, but here we have the rugged variant with the Snapdragon 765G platform, 8GB of RAM and 128GB for storage.

For those who don’t remember the other specs, we have a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with FHD and 90Hz resolution, dual front camera (32 MP / 8 MP), four rear cameras (48 MP / 8 MP / 2 MP / 5 MP), digital player under the screen, USB-C, Dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC, in addition to the 4,115 mAh battery with 30 W fast charge and Android 10 running under the OxygenOS 10.5 interface.

Recalling that in our official and standardized battery test, we run several popular apps, games and services in timed cycles until the battery runs out completely, also leaving a standby time between cycles to monitor consumption in background. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.

The applications present in the cycles, and their specific execution times per cycle, are:

6 minutes of use (each) – WhatsApp, Youtube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome; 1 minute (each) – Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5 and Injustice; 4 minutes of 3G / 4G calls; 2 minutes of use (each) – Facebook, Gmail and GMaps

Wondering if the OnePlus midsize model is a good battery? Plan to take the North autonomy test in real time starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, November 23.

