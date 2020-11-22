Victory against Thiem: Medvedev wins ATP 2020 finals

London (AP) – With his first title in the ATP final, Russian tennis professional Daniil Medvedev celebrated his greatest success.

A day after his semifinal success against world number two Rafael Nadal, the 24-year-old won the final in London against Austrian US Open winner Dominic Thiem 4-6, 7: 6 (7: 2 ), 6: 4. After 2:42 am, Medvedev decided on the last high class match of this year’s tennis stars’ fixture and at the same time the last match of this season for themselves.

The world number four from Moscow rightly entered the winner’s list as the last champion of London. The tournament will move to Turin in 2021. Thiem lost the final of the season finale for the second time in a row.

For Medvedev, this is the tournament’s second victory this year. Two weeks after his Masters title in Paris, he capped off his impressive end-of-season push and received awards of over US $ 1.5 million. Without much cheering, Medvedev accepted success after the match point transformed, he just shook his hand into a fist and stuck his thumb up.

“It’s great that we managed to beat two of the greatest players in the history of the sport. It’s great for tennis, ”said the nine-time tournament winner Medvedev after his success on Saturday against Spaniard Nadal. Thiem won in the semi-finals against Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic, whom Medvedev beat in one of the group matches.

During the farewell performance in London in the almost deserted hall, a balanced and high-quality stress test developed from the start. Curious: Thiem managed the first break after a comfortable lead (40: 0) from Medvedev and five points in a row. The New York Grand Slam winner took the lead to make it 3-2. He got the first sentence with a mesh scooter.

A tennis professional had never managed to beat the top three in the world rankings at the ATP Finals since 1973. But Medvedev pulled off this masterpiece after falling behind. In the tie-break of the second section, his braver match paid off and with seven points in a row he equalized after the sets.

After almost two hours the third round began. Medvedev was building on his strong form of the past few weeks and was facing his opponent’s share better. The fourth in the world ranked more and more successfully connected to the network, with the break at 3: 2 he obtained the decisive advantage.

First-place ATP Finals winners are not uncommon. Medvedev is the fifth new champion in a row. In 2018 Alexander Zverev celebrated his greatest success in London, this time it was over after the preliminary round – also because Medvedev was too strong.