Motion for a resolution: New Year’s fireworks should be banned

The big New Years Eve could be canceled this year – at least in federal states ruled by the SPD. There are many reasons for cancellations.

Berlin (dpa) – Federal states led by the SPD do not want to allow New Year’s fireworks this year.

The lighting, buying and selling of firecrackers and rockets should therefore be banned in Germany at the end of the year, report the “Berliner Morgenpost” and the business magazine “Business Insider”, citing a draft resolution from the countries presiding over the conference of ministers. The mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller (SPD), is currently the chairman.

The aim is to prevent the formation of groups, relieve emergency services such as police and firefighters and keep the capacity of the health system free, according to the newspaper, also available at the DPA, dated 22 November. This Wednesday, Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Ministers of the Federal States will discuss how to proceed in the face of the corona pandemic. A partial lockdown is currently in effect, but it will expire at the end of November.