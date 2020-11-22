Model: Partial lockdown is expected to take place by December 20. to extend

The second corona wave is significantly worse than the spring one. In fact, the current restrictions are expected to expire in late November. Almost no one is expecting this just yet.

Berlin (dpa) – The partial lockdown decided by the federal and state governments at the end of October must be extended until shortly before Christmas due to the still high number of corona, according to a proposal from Berlin, the country which presides over the Prime Minister’s conference.

The measures would be extended nationwide until December 20, according to a corresponding draft resolution for state deliberations with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on Wednesday, which is available to the German News Agency. “Berliner Morgenpost” (online Sunday, Monday in print) and the business magazine “Business Insider” have made a first report on the model.

Most cultural institutions, restaurants and sports facilities have been closed since the beginning of November. It should stay that way for now. Only federal states with a supposed incidence of less than 35 new infections per 100,000 population within 7 days should be able to deviate from this.

It is also proposed that the measures be extended by 14 days from December 20 if the numbers do not decrease significantly. A maximum number of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days is set as a target. Federal states that fall below this mark “and have a decreasing impact” would have the option to deviate from the extension of the measures.

On Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Ministers of Federal States will discuss again how to proceed in the face of the corona pandemic. There is currently a partial lockdown which was initially limited to November.