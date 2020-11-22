“Precautionary measure”: Eindhoven in Enschede without an idol

Enschede (AP) – Dutch football club PSV Eindhoven must do without star Mario Götze for now. The 28-year-old striker was unable to play his club’s duel against FC Twente in Enschede.

But coach Roger Schmidt, also German, is not very worried. It was just a “precautionary measure,” he told Fox Sports TV. Götze should only have a muscle injury and therefore not be in good shape, as reported by the Fox Sports TV channel. Without Götze, Eindhoven couldn’t pass a 1-1 draw and fell back to fourth place.

At the World Cup in Brazil, Götze scored the goal to win 1-0 against Argentina in the final and scored the DFB selection for his fourth World Cup title. The former Dortmund had surprisingly switched to the Dutch Eredivisie.